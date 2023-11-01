Avalanche vs. Blues November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mikko Rantanen and Robert Thomas are two of the top players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche meet the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Blues Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-250)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: TNT,Max,ALT2
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Rantanen is one of Colorado's leading contributors with 12 points. He has scored five goals and picked up seven assists this season.
- Cale Makar is another important player for Colorado, with nine points (1.1 per game) -- scoring three goals and adding six assists.
- Nathan MacKinnon's total of seven points is via four goals and three assists.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded zero goals (zero goals against average) and made five saves with a 1.000% save percentage (first in league).
Blues Players to Watch
- Thomas' one goal and four assists in seven contests give him five points on the season.
- Jordan Kyrou's three points this season, including one goal and two assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.
- This season, St. Louis' Oskar Sundqvist has three points (one goal, two assists) this season.
- In the crease, Joel Hofer has a .913 save percentage (26th in the league), with 63 total saves, while allowing six goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together a 1-1-0 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.
Avalanche vs. Blues Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|11th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|1.86
|31st
|6th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|9th
|3rd
|35
|Shots
|24.7
|31st
|5th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|26th
|15th
|18.75%
|Power Play %
|4.76%
|32nd
|3rd
|93.75%
|Penalty Kill %
|80%
|14th
