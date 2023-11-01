Can we count on Cale Makar lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the St. Louis Blues at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Makar's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

