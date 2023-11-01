Cale Makar Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues - November 1
The Colorado Avalanche, Cale Makar among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you're considering a bet on Makar against the Blues, we have plenty of info to help.
Cale Makar vs. Blues Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)
Avalanche vs Blues Game Info
Makar Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, Makar has averaged 23:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.
- In three of eight games this season, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Makar has a point in five of eight games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- Makar has an assist in four of eight games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Makar's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.
Makar Stats vs. the Blues
- The Blues have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|8
|Games
|4
|9
|Points
|4
|3
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|4
