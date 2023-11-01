When you're cheering on Colorado during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Buffaloes' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Colorado team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG KJ Simpson 7 20.0 4.7 4.4 1.4 0.0 Tristan da Silva 7 14.6 5.0 2.1 1.1 0.7 Cody Williams 6 12.8 3.5 2.0 0.8 0.3 Julian Hammond III 7 9.9 1.7 2.3 0.3 0.3 J'Vonne Hadley 7 9.7 6.0 2.1 1.1 0.3 Eddie Lampkin Jr. 7 7.3 7.3 2.0 0.3 0.3 Luke O'Brien 7 4.4 4.4 1.3 1.0 0.6 RJ Smith 7 2.9 1.1 0.7 0.1 0.0 Assane Diop 7 1.6 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.1 Bangot Dak 4 1.8 1.5 0.3 0.3 0.0

Colorado season stats

Colorado has five wins so far this season (5-2).

The Buffaloes are 4-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 20, Colorado claimed its best win of the season, a 64-59 victory over the Richmond Spiders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 165) in the RPI rankings.

The Buffaloes are winless this season in two games against Top 25 teams.

There are 21 games remaining on Colorado's schedule in 2023-24, and two are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Colorado games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Pepperdine H 5:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Miami (FL) N 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Northern Colorado H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Utah Tech H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Washington H 9:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.