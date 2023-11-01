Coming up for the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) is a matchup versus the Miami Hurricanes, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Colorado games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Date Opponent H/A Time (ET)
Sun, Dec 10 Miami (FL) N 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Northern Colorado H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Utah Tech H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Washington H 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Washington State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Arizona A 9:30 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Cal A 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 USC H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Oregon H 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Oregon State H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Washington A 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Washington State A 5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Utah A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Arizona State H 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 UCLA A 9:00 PM

Colorado's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Miami Hurricanes
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Barclays Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Colorado players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
KJ Simpson 8 19.4 4.5 4.4 1.4 0.0 54.9% (50-91) 45.2% (14-31)
Tristan da Silva 8 15.5 5.0 2.1 1.1 0.6 56.2% (41-73) 45.5% (15-33)
Cody Williams 7 14.0 3.6 2.0 0.9 0.3 62.3% (38-61) 60.0% (6-10)
Julian Hammond III 8 9.9 1.9 2.5 0.4 0.3 57.1% (28-49) 48.1% (13-27)
J'Vonne Hadley 8 9.1 6.1 2.1 1.3 0.4 55.3% (26-47) 0.0% (0-4)

