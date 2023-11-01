If you're a die-hard fan of Colorado women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Buffaloes apparel. For additional details, continue reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Colorado Buffaloes jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Colorado team leaders

Want to buy Aaronette Vonleh's jersey? Or another Colorado player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aaronette Vonleh 8 16.6 5.8 2.5 0.8 1.1 Jaylyn Sherrod 8 14.3 3.1 5.4 2.3 0.0 Frida Formann 8 14.1 2.1 2.9 2.4 0.6 Quay Miller 8 9.4 6.3 1.5 1.0 0.3 Kindyll Wetta 8 7.1 3.0 3.3 1.5 0.0 Tameiya Sadler 8 5.9 2.1 2.9 2.3 0.4 Maddie Nolan 8 5.3 2.4 0.9 0.6 0.0 Sara-Rose Smith 8 3.9 3.1 1.3 0.1 0.3 Charlotte Whittaker 7 3.3 3.0 0.1 0.3 0.0 Brianna McLeod 7 2.4 0.9 0.1 0.3 0.3

Colorado season stats

This season, Colorado has put together a 7-1 record so far.

The Buffaloes are 3-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 3-1 in neutral-site games this year.

When Colorado took down the LSU Tigers, the No. 76 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 92-78 on November 6, it was its best win of the year thus far.

The Buffaloes have played two games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, going 1-1 (50.0% win percentage).

There are seven games against Top 25 teams left on Colorado's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Buffaloes? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Colorado games

Check out the Buffaloes in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Air Force A 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 UT Arlington H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Northern Colorado H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Utah H 3:00 PM Fri, Jan 5 Arizona A 8:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Colorado this season.

Check out the Buffaloes this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.