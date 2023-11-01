Just because you're relaxing on the sofa watching the Denver game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Pioneers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Denver team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tommy Bruner 8 24.1 2.8 2.9 0.9 0.3 Touko Tainamo 8 18.8 9.0 0.6 0.5 0.8 Jaxon Brenchley 8 9.3 6.0 3.6 1.3 0.5 Isaiah Addo-Ankrah 8 8.9 4.1 1.3 0.4 0.1 DeAndre Craig 8 7.0 3.6 1.8 1.6 0.0 Isaiah Carr 8 6.0 5.0 0.3 0.4 1.9 Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente 8 4.0 2.9 0.8 0.4 0.3 Ben Bowen 8 2.8 1.4 1.0 0.3 0.5 Dan Mukuna 3 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 Devin Carney 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0

Denver season stats

This season, Denver has won five games so far (5-3).

At home this year, the Pioneers are unbeaten (2-0) while going 2-2 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Denver's best win of the season came against the Nicholls State Colonels, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to the RPI. Denver claimed the 91-85 neutral-site win on November 15.

This year, the Pioneers haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are three games against Top 25 teams left on Denver's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Denver games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Colorado College H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Colorado State A 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Colorado State A 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 BYU A 9:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Adams State H 9:00 PM

