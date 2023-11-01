With a record of 6-4, the Denver Pioneers' next matchup is at the BYU Cougars, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.

If you're looking to catch the Denver Pioneers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Denver games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Denver's next matchup information

Opponent: BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Marriott Center

Marriott Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Denver's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Denver players

Shop for Denver gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tommy Bruner 10 24.0 3.0 3.9 0.9 0.2 39.4% (71-180) 46.3% (31-67) Touko Tainamo 10 18.2 8.4 0.7 0.6 0.7 49.2% (60-122) 32.3% (10-31) Jaxon Brenchley 10 9.0 5.2 3.2 1.0 0.4 50.0% (33-66) 21.4% (3-14) Isaiah Addo-Ankrah 10 8.5 3.8 1.1 0.6 0.1 48.2% (27-56) 45.1% (23-51) DeAndre Craig 10 7.7 3.4 1.9 1.4 0.0 39.4% (26-66) 41.2% (7-17)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.