The Denver Pioneers women (1-6) will next play at home against the Stetson Hatters, on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Denver Pioneers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Denver games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Stetson H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Texas State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Colorado Christian H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Saint Mary's (CA) H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Omaha H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Oral Roberts A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Idaho H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Northern Colorado A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 South Dakota State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 North Dakota State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 North Dakota H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 South Dakota A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Omaha A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 UMKC H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Oral Roberts H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Denver's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Stetson Hatters
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Magness Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Denver's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Denver players

Shop for Denver gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Emma Smith 7 14.0 5.0 3.3 2.7 0.0 37.4% (34-91) 24.0% (12-50)
Jojo Jones 7 13.1 7.1 2.7 1.6 0.1 36.5% (31-85) 22.2% (8-36)
Emily Counsel 7 10.6 2.9 1.0 0.6 0.4 35.8% (24-67) 33.3% (14-42)
Makayla Minett 7 7.6 7.4 0.1 0.3 1.7 53.8% (21-39) -
Angelina Robles 7 5.4 2.9 2.9 0.6 0.0 38.9% (14-36) 0.0% (0-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.