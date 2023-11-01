Can we expect Fredrik Olofsson scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
  • Olofsson has zero points on the power play.
  • Olofsson's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.