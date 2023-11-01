Can we expect Kurtis MacDermid finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the St. Louis Blues at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDermid 2022-23 stats and insights

MacDermid scored in one of 44 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

MacDermid produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.3 shots per game, sinking 5.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, allowing 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.