Nathan MacKinnon will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues meet on Wednesday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on MacKinnon? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -111)

1.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 21:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

MacKinnon has a goal in four of eight contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In four of eight games this year, MacKinnon has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

MacKinnon has an assist in two of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 52.6% that MacKinnon hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 61.7% chance of MacKinnon having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 8 Games 4 7 Points 4 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.