The Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) will be on the road against the the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Monday, December 11 (beginning at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Northern Colorado games

Northern Colorado's next matchup information

Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Northern Colorado players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Saint Thomas 8 16.6 9.6 3.8 2.0 0.4 45.2% (47-104) 29.6% (16-54) Dejour Reaves 8 15.1 3.8 1.5 1.4 0.3 41.0% (41-100) 26.8% (11-41) Brock Wisne 8 12.1 5.1 1.6 1.1 0.0 52.2% (36-69) 10.0% (1-10) Riley Abercrombie 8 9.1 5.0 0.5 0.3 0.1 34.8% (24-69) 36.5% (19-52) Langston Reynolds 8 5.4 1.5 1.5 0.5 0.1 58.1% (18-31) 60.0% (3-5)

