The Denver Nuggets (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Target Center as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games last season went over this contest's total of 223.5 points 55 times.

The average number of points in Denver's contests last season was 228.3, which is 4.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Denver went 45-37-0 ATS last season.

Denver won 43 of the 61 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (70.5%).

The Nuggets had a record of 40-13 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (75.5%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Nuggets a 60.8% chance to win.

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than they did in away games (20-21-0) last season.

In home games last season, the Nuggets went over the total 43.9% of the time (18 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 48.8% of games (20 of 41).

Last season the Nuggets scored 115.8 points per game, which equals what the Timberwolves conceded.

Denver had a 30-12 record versus the spread and were 38-4 overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

