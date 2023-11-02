Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Jefferson County, Colorado, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Arvada West High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 2
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Evergreen High School at Conifer High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Conifer, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bear Creek High School at Loveland High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
