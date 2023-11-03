The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) hit the court against the New York Knicks (2-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -5.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents went over 223.5 combined points in 47 of 82 games last season.

Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 6.7 more than the over/under for this game.

Milwaukee won 44 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.

Milwaukee won 81.8% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (54-12).

The Bucks had a record of 35-6 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (85.4%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bucks have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score over 223.5 points.

New York's games this season have had an average of 205 points, 18.5 fewer points than this game's total.

New York is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Knicks have were defeated in both of the games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

When playing at home last season, the Bucks owned a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (21-20-0).

The Bucks went over the total more often at home last year, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). On the road, they hit the over in 18 of 41 games (43.9%).

Last season the Bucks averaged 116.9 points per game, only 3.8 more than the 113.1 the Knicks conceded.

When Milwaukee scored more than 113.1 points, it was 33-15 versus the spread and 42-6 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks put up 19 fewer points per game (103) than the Bucks give up to opponents (122).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)

Bucks Knicks 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 116 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 33-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 27-20 42-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 30-17 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 34-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-14 44-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.