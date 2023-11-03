The Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) and the Colorado State Rams (3-5) hit the field to try to take home the Bronze Boot on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are 7-point favorites. The total for this matchup has been set at 41.5 points.

Wyoming ranks 92nd in scoring offense (23.9 points per game) and 74th in scoring defense (26.4 points allowed per game) this year. Colorado State has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 11th-worst with 444.8 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective offensively, compiling 406.5 total yards per contest (57th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Wyoming vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wyoming -7 -110 -110 41.5 -105 -115 -275 +220

Looking to place a bet on Colorado State vs. Wyoming? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Colorado State Recent Performance

The Rams are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 370.7 yards per game in their past three games (-59-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 388.7 (79th-ranked).

The Rams are putting up 22.3 points per game in their past three games (-27-worst in college football), and allowing 28.3 per game (-25-worst).

In the air, during the past three games, Colorado State has picked up an average of 297 yards (34th in the country), and allowed 174.3 (54th).

The Rams are -115-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (73.7), and -95-worst in rushing yards allowed (214.3).

In their past three contests, the Rams have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In Colorado State's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

In Colorado State's seven games with a set total, five have hit the over (71.4%).

Colorado State has been an underdog in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

Colorado State has a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.

Bet on Colorado State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has 2,476 passing yards, or 309.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.6% of his passes and has recorded 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Vann Schield is his team's leading rusher with 67 carries for 289 yards, or 36.1 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Avery Morrow has run for 149 yards across 54 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tory Horton has hauled in 790 receiving yards on 70 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has caught 48 passes and compiled 620 receiving yards (77.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 32 receptions (on 54 targets) have netted him 505 yards (63.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Mohamed Kamara has racked up 9.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording nine TFL and 32 tackles.

Jack Howell, Colorado State's top tackler, has 60 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Henry Blackburn leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 29 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.