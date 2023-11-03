Our projection model predicts the Wyoming Cowboys will beat the Colorado State Rams on Friday, November 3 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (41.5) Wyoming 31, Colorado State 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Wyoming vs. Colorado State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Rams based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Rams' ATS record is 4-3-0 this year.

When it has played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, Colorado State is 3-2 against the spread.

Out of the Rams' seven games with a set total, five have hit the over (71.4%).

The average total for Colorado State games this season is 14.9 more points than the point total of 41.5 for this outing.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Cowboys are 4-2-1 against the spread this year.

Wyoming has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Cowboys have played seven games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 41.5, 3.9 points fewer than the average total in Wyoming games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wyoming 23.9 26.4 29.4 22.8 14.7 32.3 Colorado State 27.8 33.1 27.3 32.5 28.3 33.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.