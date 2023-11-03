Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you live in El Paso County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Colorado Springs Christian High School at Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Buena Vista, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Discovery Canyon High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Boulder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Boulder, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
The Classical Academy at Basalt High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Basalt, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.