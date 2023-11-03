Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Denver Nuggets face the Dallas Mavericks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Caldwell-Pope, in his previous game (November 1 loss against the Timberwolves), put up six points.

In this piece we'll break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

  • Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-122)
  • Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)
  • Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

  • Giving up 114.1 points per contest last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked squad in the league on defense.
  • On the glass, the Mavericks gave up 44.7 rebounds per game last season, 22nd in the league in that category.
  • In terms of assists, the Mavericks were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 24.9 per contest.
  • On defense, the Mavericks allowed 11.1 made three-pointers per game last year, best in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
2/15/2023 32 14 5 5 3 1 3
12/6/2022 30 12 2 2 2 1 2
11/20/2022 38 9 4 3 1 0 1
11/18/2022 34 18 4 1 3 0 0

