The Denver Nuggets (1-0) clash with the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN, ALT, BSSW

Nuggets Players to Watch

Per game, Nikola Jokic provided points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists last season. He also posted 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jamal Murray recorded 20.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Gordon recorded 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3.0 assists. He made 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. put up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Last season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 1.8 treys per game.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic's numbers last season were 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8.0 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Kyrie Irving's numbers last season were 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made treys.

Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded 14.4 points last season, plus 1.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Grant Williams' numbers last season were 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Dwight Powell's stats last season were 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 73.2% from the floor.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Mavericks 115.8 Points Avg. 114.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 50.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.9% Three Point % 37.1%

