The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Denver game has gone over 225.5 points.

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 214.4, 11.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has won four of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

Denver has played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and won that game.

The Nuggets have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets record only 2.7 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Mavericks give up (113.5).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Mavericks 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 33-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 22-20 42-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 26-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 36-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-27 40-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.