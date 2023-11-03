Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Pueblo County, Colorado, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Pueblo East High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
