Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Weld County, Colorado this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Roosevelt High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3

7:00 PM MT on November 3 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Highland High School at Meeker High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4

1:00 PM MT on November 4 Location: Meeker, CO

Meeker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence JR SR High School at University High School