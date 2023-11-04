The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, square off versus the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gordon, in his last game (November 3 win against the Mavericks), produced 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Below, we dig into Gordon's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-111)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 111.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds per game last season, 15th in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 26 assists last year, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Aaron Gordon vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 29 17 9 2 1 1 0 11/13/2022 26 13 5 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.