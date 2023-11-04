The Army Black Knights (2-6) and the No. 17 Air Force Falcons (8-0) meet in Denver, Colorado to square off at Empower Field at Mile High. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Air Force vs. Army?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Air Force 37, Army 8

Air Force 37, Army 8 Air Force has won all six of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Falcons have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1100 or shorter.

Army has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Black Knights have played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Falcons have a 91.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Air Force (-17.5)



Air Force (-17.5) Against the spread, Air Force is 5-1-0 this year.

Army has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.

The Black Knights have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (32.5)



Over (32.5) This season, five of Air Force's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 32.5 points.

In the Army's eight games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 32.5.

The over/under for the contest of 32.5 is 21.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Air Force (33.6 points per game) and Army (20.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 43.2 42 Implied Total AVG 26.8 27.3 26.3 ATS Record 5-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Army

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 46.5 49.6 Implied Total AVG 29.9 26.3 32.5 ATS Record 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-3 0-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

