Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 10 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store, including those involving Colorado programs. Among those games is the Oregon State Beavers taking on the Colorado Buffaloes.
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
Colorado State Rams at Wyoming Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 3
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wyoming (-6.5)
Army Black Knights vs. No. 17 Air Force Falcons
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-17.5)
Idaho Vandals at Northern Colorado Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Nottingham Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 16 Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Folsom Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-13.5)
