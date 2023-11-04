The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Beavers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 62.5 points has been set for the contest.

Colorado vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-13.5) 62.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-13.5) 62.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Colorado vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Colorado has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

When playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, the Buffaloes have an ATS record of 3-1.

Oregon State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

