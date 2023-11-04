Should you bet on Devon Toews to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Toews scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Toews has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

