Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Player Preview vs. the Bulls - November 4
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plus his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this article we will dive into Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Bulls
- Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)
Looking to bet on one or more of Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last year, conceding 111.8 points per contest.
- In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last year, allowing 43.3 per game.
- Looking at assists, the Bulls allowed 26 per contest last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.
- The Bulls were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.2 makes per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Bulls
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/8/2023
|31
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|11/13/2022
|25
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.