Will Logan O'Connor score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Connor stats and insights

  • In three of nine games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • O'Connor has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 30.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.