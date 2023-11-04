Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 3, Jokic put up 33 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in a 125-114 win versus the Mavericks.

Below we will dive into Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-106)

Over 26.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-130)

Over 8.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+152)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls conceded 111.8 points per contest last year, seventh in the league.

On the glass, the Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds per contest last year, 15th in the league in that category.

The Bulls gave up 26 assists per game last year (22nd in the league).

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 35 18 12 8 3 0 0 11/13/2022 28 8 6 14 0 0 3

