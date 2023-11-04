The Northern Colorado Bears (0-8) hit the road for a Big Sky clash against the Idaho Vandals (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Nottingham Field.

With 283.8 yards of total offense per game (18th-worst) and 491.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Northern Colorado has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season. Idaho's defense ranks 27th in the FCS with 304.9 total yards given up per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 19th-best by generating 425.1 total yards per game.

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Idaho 283.8 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.1 (24th) 491.5 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.9 (26th) 111.4 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.1 (35th) 172.4 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.0 (27th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (115th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has 1,255 yards passing for Northern Colorado, completing 56.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

David Afari has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 520 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Darius Stewart has carried the ball 54 times for 261 yards (32.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson's 285 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has collected 21 catches and two touchdowns.

Blake Haggerty has reeled in 33 passes while averaging 34.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Brayden Munroe has a total of 164 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven throws and scoring one touchdown.

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has thrown for 1,881 yards (235.1 yards per game) while completing 66% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 188 yards with two touchdowns.

Anthony Woods is his team's leading rusher with 132 carries for 739 yards, or 92.4 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well.

Nick Romano has run for 366 yards across 66 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with seven catches for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Hayden Hatten leads his squad with 627 receiving yards on 49 catches with five touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has caught 29 passes and compiled 424 receiving yards (53.0 per game).

Terez Traynor has racked up 341 reciving yards (42.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

