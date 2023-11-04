Nuggets vs. Bulls November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (1-0) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, ALT2, NBCS-CHI+
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games
- November 6 at home vs the Pelicans
- November 3 at home vs the Mavericks
- November 1 at the Timberwolves
- October 30 at home vs the Jazz
- October 27 at the Grizzlies
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Per game, Nikola Jokic provided points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists last season. He also posted 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Per game, Jamal Murray averaged 20.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also averaged 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3.0 assists per game. He made 56.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Michael Porter Jr. recorded 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He sank 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per contest (seventh in NBA).
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers last season were 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in league), with an average of 1.8 triples.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic recorded 17.6 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 11.0 rebounds.
- DeMar DeRozan posted 24.5 points last season, plus 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
- Zach LaVine put up 24.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.5 boards.
- Patrick Williams posted 10.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
- Torrey Craig recorded 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nuggets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nuggets
|Bulls
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|49.0%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|36.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.