Nuggets vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (5-1) host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) after winning three home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The point total in the matchup is 216.5.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|216.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 216.5 combined points in three of six games this season.
- Denver's games this year have an average point total of 218.5, 2.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored six times and won five of those games.
- Denver has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -400.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|3
|50%
|113.2
|218.9
|105.3
|217.5
|226.2
|Bulls
|4
|66.7%
|105.7
|218.9
|112.2
|217.5
|221.0
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The 113.2 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 1.0 more point than the Bulls allow (112.2).
- Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|3-3
|0-0
|1-5
|Bulls
|1-5
|0-0
|2-4
Nuggets vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Bulls
|113.2
|105.7
|17
|26
|3-0
|1-1
|3-0
|1-1
|105.3
|112.2
|4
|16
|1-2
|1-2
|3-0
|2-1
