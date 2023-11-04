Can we count on Ryan Johansen scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

Johansen averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

