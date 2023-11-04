Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 4?
Can we count on Ryan Johansen scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johansen stats and insights
- In three of nine games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
- Johansen averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.