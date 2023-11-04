Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Week 10 UAC Football Power Rankings
As we head into Week 10 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the UAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
UAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd
- Last Game: W 49-39 vs North Alabama
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd
- Last Game: L 25-23 vs Tarleton State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ North Alabama
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
- Last Game: W 25-23 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: SFA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
- Last Game: W 52-14 vs Abilene Christian
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Lincoln (CA)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
- Last Game: W 34-30 vs Utah Tech
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Austin Peay
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. SFA
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th
- Last Game: L 34-27 vs Abilene Christian
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Tarleton State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th
- Last Game: L 52-14 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Utah Tech
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. North Alabama
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th
- Last Game: L 49-39 vs Austin Peay
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th
- Last Game: L 34-30 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
