Among the available options on the Week 10 Pac-12 college football slate, Arizona (+2.5) against UCLA is our best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting the total in the Washington vs. USC matchup. Get even more stats and insights on those and other contests to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all Pac-12 games with BetMGM!

Best Week 10 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Arizona +2.5 vs. UCLA

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats

UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Arizona by 3.7 points

Arizona by 3.7 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Colorado +13.5 vs. Oregon State

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes

Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 8.4 points

Oregon State by 8.4 points Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Utah -11.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Utah Utes

Arizona State Sun Devils at Utah Utes Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah by 15.4 points

Utah by 15.4 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Make your Pac-12 spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 10 Pac-12 Total Bets

Under 76.5 - Washington vs. USC

Matchup: Washington Huskies at USC Trojans

Washington Huskies at USC Trojans Projected Total: 69.7 points

69.7 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 59.5 - Cal vs. Oregon

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Oregon Ducks

California Golden Bears at Oregon Ducks Projected Total: 62.8 points

62.8 points Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 50.5 - UCLA vs. Arizona

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats

UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats Projected Total: 48.4 points

48.4 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 10 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Washington 8-0 (5-0 Pac-12) 40.4 / 20.6 501.3 / 400.8 USC 7-2 (5-1 Pac-12) 45.9 / 32.6 482.2 / 420.9 Oregon 7-1 (4-1 Pac-12) 45.5 / 15.6 532.6 / 303.6 Oregon State 6-2 (3-2 Pac-12) 36.4 / 21.1 439.6 / 344.8 UCLA 6-2 (3-2 Pac-12) 30.9 / 15.0 466.8 / 277.5 Utah 6-2 (3-2 Pac-12) 21.3 / 17.5 332.0 / 307.3 Arizona 5-3 (3-2 Pac-12) 31.3 / 21.0 441.1 / 342.1 Colorado 4-4 (1-4 Pac-12) 32.1 / 34.9 408.6 / 475.4 Washington State 4-4 (1-4 Pac-12) 32.1 / 30.9 435.3 / 445.9 Cal 3-5 (1-4 Pac-12) 32.3 / 33.5 421.1 / 405.3 Arizona State 2-6 (1-4 Pac-12) 19.6 / 26.5 362.9 / 340.9 Stanford 2-6 (1-5 Pac-12) 22.8 / 37.5 379.0 / 465.1

Watch Pac-12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.