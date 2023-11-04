Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yuma County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Yuma County, Colorado this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Yuma County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Yuma High School at Gunnison High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Gunnison, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
