Monday's contest between the Air Force Falcons (0-0) and the Denver Pioneers (0-0) at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 70-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Air Force squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Falcons went 13-18 a season ago.

Air Force vs. Denver Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Air Force vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 70, Denver 61

Air Force Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Falcons had a -45 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They put up 63.6 points per game, 207th in college basketball, and gave up 65.1 per outing to rank 199th in college basketball.

Offensively, Air Force posted 64.7 points per game last year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (63.6 points per game) was 1.1 PPG lower.

At home, the Falcons averaged 8.0 more points per game last year (68.9) than they did away from home (60.9).

At home, Air Force gave up 2.2 more points per game (65.7) than in away games (63.5).

