The Portland State Vikings (0-0) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Air Force Falcons (0-0) at Clune Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network. The point total is set at 134.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Air Force vs. Portland State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Air Force -6.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

In 15 games last season, Air Force and its opponents scored more than 134.5 total points.

Air Force's contests last season had an average of 134.0 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Air Force put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Air Force was favored on the moneyline nine total times last season. It went 6-3 in those games.

The Falcons had a 2-1 record last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Air Force a 75.0% chance to win.

Air Force vs. Portland State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 15 50% 66.9 143.1 67.1 142.6 131.2 Portland State 22 84.6% 76.2 143.1 75.5 142.6 148.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Falcons put up were 8.6 fewer points than the Vikings allowed (75.5).

Air Force had a 7-0 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 75.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Air Force vs. Portland State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 16-14-0 2-2 17-13-0 Portland State 8-18-0 3-4 13-13-0

Air Force vs. Portland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Air Force Portland State 10-9 Home Record 6-7 4-8 Away Record 5-9 9-9-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.7 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.