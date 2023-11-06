Monday's contest between the LSU Tigers (0-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored LSU squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Buffaloes went 25-9 during the 2022-23 season.

Colorado vs. LSU Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TNT

Colorado vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Colorado 63

Colorado Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buffaloes had a +336 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They put up 69.2 points per game to rank 97th in college basketball and gave up 59.3 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Colorado scored 65.9 points per game in Pac-12 action, and 69.2 overall.

In 2022-23, the Buffaloes averaged 9.2 more points per game at home (74.1) than on the road (64.9).

Colorado allowed 59.2 points per game at home last season, and 58.9 on the road.

