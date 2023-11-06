Monday's game at Moby Arena has the Colorado State Rams (0-0) going head to head against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) at 10:00 PM ET on November 6. Our computer prediction projects a 76-67 victory for Colorado State, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 76, Louisiana Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-9.2)

Colorado State (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colorado State Performance Insights

Last year, Colorado State was 157th in the country on offense (72.5 points scored per game) and 221st on defense (71.4 points conceded).

Last year, the Rams were 333rd in college basketball in rebounds (28.4 per game) and 130th in rebounds allowed (30.4).

Last season Colorado State was 12th-best in the nation in assists with 16.5 per game.

At 7.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.4% from downtown last season, the Rams were 149th and 62nd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Colorado State was the 20th-worst squad in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.9 per game) and 330th in 3-point percentage defensively (36.5%) last season.

Colorado State took 61.5% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.5% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.2% of Colorado State's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.8% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.