The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) are big, 10.5-point underdogs against the Colorado State Rams (0-0) at Moby Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -10.5 140.5

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State and its opponents scored more than 140.5 points in 15 of 30 games last season.

Colorado State games had an average of 143.8 points last season, 3.3 more than the over/under for this game.

Colorado State won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Colorado State won 61.5% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (8-5).

The Rams played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in only two games last season, and they lost both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Colorado State an 83.3% chance to win.

Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 15 50% 72.5 144.7 71.4 141.7 140.2 Louisiana Tech 15 53.6% 72.2 144.7 70.3 141.7 139.5

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Rams put up were just 2.2 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (70.3).

Colorado State went 9-6 against the spread and 10-6 overall last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 12-18-0 1-2 18-12-0 Louisiana Tech 15-13-0 2-0 18-10-0

Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Louisiana Tech 9-7 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 4-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

