The Colorado Buffaloes will start their 2023-24 season against the Towson Tigers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Towson Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Towson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Colorado vs. Towson Betting Trends (2022-23)

Colorado compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Buffaloes games hit the over 13 out of 30 times last season.

Towson covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last year.

Tigers games went over the point total 18 out of 29 times last season.

