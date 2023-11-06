The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) are heavy, 14.5-point favorites against the Towson Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

Colorado vs. Towson Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -14.5 139.5

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado's games last season went over this contest's total of 139.5 points 14 times.

Colorado games had an average of 136.9 points last season, 2.6 less than this game's over/under.

Colorado compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Colorado finished 10-8 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 55.6% of those games).

The Buffaloes played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Colorado's implied win probability is 94.1%.

Colorado vs. Towson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 14 46.7% 69.9 141.7 67.1 133.8 138.6 Towson 14 48.3% 71.8 141.7 66.7 133.8 135.5

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

Last year, the Buffaloes put up just 3.2 more points per game (69.9) than the Tigers allowed (66.7).

When Colorado scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 11-3 against the spread and 12-5 overall.

Colorado vs. Towson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 14-16-0 0-2 13-17-0 Towson 15-14-0 0-0 18-11-0

Colorado vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Towson 13-5 Home Record 10-2 2-9 Away Record 8-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

