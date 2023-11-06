The Denver Pioneers (0-0) battle the UCSD Tritons (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Denver vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers shot 48.7% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 44.8% the Tritons' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Denver had a 13-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.8% from the field.

The Pioneers were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tritons finished 325th.

The Pioneers scored only 0.3 fewer points per game last year (72.7) than the Tritons allowed (73).

Denver put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 73 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Denver Home & Away Comparison

At home, Denver put up 75.4 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged away (69.5).

At home, the Pioneers gave up 71.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.1.

Denver knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Upcoming Schedule