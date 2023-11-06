The UCSD Tritons will open their 2023-24 season facing the Denver Pioneers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCSD vs. Denver matchup.

Denver vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Denver vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver vs. UCSD Betting Trends (2022-23)

Denver put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread last year.

The Pioneers had an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last year.

UCSD went 12-14-0 ATS last season.

A total of 17 Tritons games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.