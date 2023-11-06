The Denver Nuggets, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 123-101 win versus the Bulls, Caldwell-Pope totaled 10 points.

In this article, we look at Caldwell-Pope's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-172)

Looking to bet on one or more of Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA last year, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

Giving up 41.8 rebounds per contest last year, the Pelicans were fifth in the league in that category.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.9.

Defensively, the Pelicans gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 29 5 4 2 0 0 3 1/31/2023 38 15 5 1 3 2 4 1/24/2023 31 7 2 4 1 1 2 12/4/2022 31 6 1 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.