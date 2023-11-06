The Denver Nuggets host the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena on Monday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Jokic and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSNO

ALT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -135) 9.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +130)

The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 2.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (28.5).

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (13.0) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 17.5-point prop bet set for Michael Porter Jr. on Monday is 3.8 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

He has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +106)

Monday's points prop bet for Zion Williamson is 24.5 points. That is 1.0 more than his season average of 23.5.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this year, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.